Mayor Rebecca Jones details how San Marcos works with Sheriff’s Department to keep crime low





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – San Marcos is seeing its lowest crime rate in the city’s history and the second-lowest crime rate in San Diego County. Their crime rate dropped 40% in the last five years and 18% in the past year alone. When compared to the county’s incorporated cities, San Marcos has the lowest overall property crime rate, which includes non-violent crimes such as burglaries, auto thefts and vandalism, according to the Mayor.

San Marcos has also dedicated two city staff positions to crime prevention which Mayor Rebecca Jones said has helped curb crime through proactive outreach.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain the City’s partnership with the San Diego County Sheriff Department including RESPECT Project.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the project is a character-building and mentoring program designed for teenage youth. Currently serving the North County region, RESPECT Project was developed in 2014 by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The program is a 16-week commitment aiming to reduce juvenile delinquency, lower recidivism, and offer alternatives to street gangs, substance abuse, and a life trapped in the criminal justice system. RESPECT Project offers decision-making skills, encouragement, and comprehensive resources to students and their families.

In addition to weekly classes and mentoring, RESPECT Project also partners with healthy community groups, businesses, and faith-based organizations to supplement the program and further enrich the students’ personal lives.

RESPECT Project regularly collaborates with the San Marcos Unified School District, Boys & Girls Club, North County Lifeline, and the San Diego County Office of Education.