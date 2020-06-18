Mayor Rebecca Jones details new COVID-19 business recovery plan for the City of San Marcos





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The City of San Marcos launched a new COVID-19 Business Economic Recovery Plan that’s packed with tools and resources to help business owners prepare to reopen safely and face the challenges presented by COVID-19.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones called into KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain the details of the new plan, and share information on how San Marcos business leaders can apply for recovery help.

The plan is available to view at www.san-marcos.net/recovery.