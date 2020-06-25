Mayor Rebecca Jones discusses the historic crime rate drop in the City of San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The City of San Marcos has the lowest crime rate in San Marcos’ history and the second lowest crime rate in San Diego County. Their overall crime rate dropped 40% in the last five years and 18% in the past year alone.

When compared to San Diego County’s incorporated cities, San Marcos has the lowest overall property crime rate, which includes non-violent crimes such as burglaries, auto thefts and vandalism.

Their property crime rate is 8.94%, a massive 46% drop since 2015!

Furthermore, the city’s overall crime rate is 11.03%, which is a 40% drop since 2015!

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones discusses the numbers and the amazing work being done by the San Marcos Sheriff’s Department with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.