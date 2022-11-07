Mayor Rebecca Jones has brought infrastructure and vitality to San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is Nov. 8. The final decisions made by San Diegans leading up to Election Day could impact San Diego for decades to come.

The Mayoral Campaign of San Marcos features Rebecca Jones, longtime representative of the area, running for re-election.

She has accomplished much in her time as mayor. She joined KUSI’s Ed Lenderman live on the field and in studio with Lauren Phinney to discuss these accomplishments and her platform moving forward.