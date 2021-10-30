Mayor Rebecca Jones on SANDAG’s per-mile tax for region’s long-term plan

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The SANDAG Board of Directors met Friday to discuss a four cent-per-mile tax proposal that could impact every driver in San Diego County by 2030.

However, a vote will not take place until December.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the proposal.

The proposed tax would help pay for SANDAG’s $160 billion long-term regional plan.

Mayor Jones emphasized that San Diego’s North and East Counties will not be served by this project, but every single San Diego County resident will be paying for this plan for years to come.