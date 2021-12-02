Mayor Rebecca Jones previews San Marcos Holiday Market tree lighting event

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City!

The beloved and festive open-air market returns to North City on Sunday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for holiday gifts, decorations, pre-packaged food and treats, and indulge in a variety of delicious hot food from over 100 local artisans and crafters.

The fun doesn’t stop there, take the little ones over to the kid’s zone while you delight in some cheerful live music. This event is for everyone to enjoy and even Santa Claus will be paying a special visit.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones previewed this weekend’s event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

San Marcos Holiday Market

Sunday, December 5th, 10AM -4PM

251 North City Drive, San Marcos

Off Highway 78 & Twin Oaks Valley Road