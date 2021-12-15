Mayor Richard Bailey announces Coronado will not enforce statewide mask mandate

CORONADO (KUSI) – Citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 infection rates since Thanksgiving, the state announced Monday that beginning Wednesday, mask- wearing will become mandatory in all indoor public settings across California regardless of vaccination status.

The mask mandate will remain in place until Jan. 15.

The state will also toughen the restriction for unvaccinated people who attend indoor “mega-events” of 1,000 people or more, requiring them to receive a negative COVID test within one day of the event if it’s a rapid antigen test or within two days for a PCR test. The current rules require a test within 72 hours of the event.

State officials will also recommend, but not require, that people who travel to California or return to the state after traveling be tested for COVID within three to five days.

One obvious response by the vaccinated population is why? After being urged to get the vaccine, with the promise of ending regulations, they are once again required to follow state orders, and mask up for the next month. And for the unvaccinated, the controversial order is only causing a surge in vaccine hesitancy.

Business owners and elected leaders across the state and here in San Diego County are outraged by the news, some of whom have already publicly vowed to not enforce the mandate in their establishments or cities.

The Republican Mayor of Coronado, Richard Bailey, has announced that Coronado will NOT enforce the state’s new mask mandate, and challenged the state to do so with their own resources.

Tuesday, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells announced the same policy, and received enormous support from the community.

