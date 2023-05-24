Mayor Richard Bailey denounces $157 million Housing First project as a misguided and ineffective

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the San Diego County Supervisors voted 3-1 to authorize a memorandum of agreement between the County of San Diego and the San Diego Housing Commission, to purchase four hotels for a total of $157 million.

Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond was the lone ‘No’ vote, because he says the plan “follows the same failed policies of Housing First.” Desmond insisted the county prioritize spending taxpayer money on treatment and services for homeless.

Chair Nora Vargas, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and Supervisor Joel Anderson all voted in support of the purchase, as they believe it is a solution to homelessness.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey denounced the board’s decision to continue with the failed ‘Housing First’ strategy, calling it “misguided” and “ineffective.”

Mayor Bailey joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to question why we are continuing to “repeat the decade-long failures of housing first.”

Bailey also issued a press release slamming the Board of Supervisors decision:

Today, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote to purchase four hotels for $157 million. This initiative, touted as a solution to homelessness, is profoundly misguided and fails to address the core issues perpetuating this crisis. California politicians continue to repeat the decade-long failures of housing first. At the same time, more and more people tragically end up on the streets. San Diegans should reject ineffective approaches and demand solutions that tackle the underlying causes of homelessness in our community. Witnessing the repeated failures of the Housing First approach in San Diego and throughout California is disheartening. The statistics demonstrate that providing housing without addressing the root causes, such as mental health challenges, alcohol and substance abuse, and lack of access to necessary support services, has proven to be an inadequate solution. The proposed allocation of $157 million for this Housing First project will not lead to a meaningful reduction in homelessness but rather contribute to a cycle of dependence on government support. According to California’s Interagency Council on Homelessness, the state spent over $10 billion in tax dollars on “solving” the homeless issue in the past three years. As we can see with our own eyes, the problem still needs to be solved. Instead, we need to pursue innovative and comprehensive solutions that address the multifaceted nature of homelessness by focusing on mental health services, addiction recovery programs, vocational training, and sustainable reintegration into society. I strongly urge the decision-makers to reconsider this misguided approach and allocate resources toward more effective strategies. By prioritizing long-term solutions that address the underlying causes of homelessness, we can bring about lasting change and improve the lives in Coronado and beyond. Richard Bailey Mayor, City of Coronado