Mayor Richard Bailey gets national recognition for keeping homeless population low

CORONADO (KUSI) – The number of homeless people calling the streets of San Diego home is breaking record month after month.

But one city in San Diego seems to have it figured out. Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey’s leadership is now getting national recognition for keeping the number of homeless people in his city so low.

Bailey recently appears on Fox News to explain to the country how he has led Coronado to the lowest homeless rate in California. Bailey said liberal politicians and policies tolerate “destructive behavior” instead of getting people the help they need.

Thursday, Mayor Richard Bailey joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to elaborate on his success, and explain how other cities in San Diego County can replicate his policies to see the same results.