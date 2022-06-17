Mayor Richard Bailey questions accuracy of San Diego County’s new water testing system





CORONADO (KUSI) – We all know Mexico dumps millions and millions of gallons of dirty sewage into the ocean, resulting in closed beaches in San Diego County on a constant basis.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has covered the issue since he was a college student at San Diego State, and still nothing has been done.

Just last month, the County of San Diego launched a new testing program last month, which is supposed to determine when the beaches should be closed, but there’s a problem.

San Diego County’s new “ocean testing system” is keeping the beaches closed more than they are open. Since the program launched, Imperial Beach has been closed entirely, and Coronado beaches have been shut down for 17 days, more than ever before.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina are not happy with results, and questioning if the system is keeping San Diegans safe at all, or just closing the beaches prematurely.

Mayor Richard Bailey wants the beaches to be open for visitors and residents, and explained his concerns with San Diego County’s new water testing system on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

RELATED STORY: New water testing system causes some San Diego beaches to close