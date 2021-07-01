Mayor Richard Bailey responds to Coronado High School being stripped of CIF title

CORONADO (KUSI) – The California Interscholastic Federation announced Wednesday it has vacated the Coronado High School boys’ basketball team’s Division 4-A regional championship following tortillas being flung at the largely Latino Orange Glen High School team following the championship game.

“After a thorough review and analysis of the incident following the conclusion of the Division 4-A regional basketball championship game between Coronado High School and Orange Glen High School, the CIF state executive director reiterates that discriminatory and racially insensitive behaviors toward an opponent contravene the principles of education-based athletics,” a CIF statement reads.

“In this instance, there is no doubt the act of throwing tortillas at a predominately Latino team is unacceptable and warrants sanctions.”

After Orange Glen’s predominantly Latino team lost, 60-57, in overtime to largely white Coronado High June 19 at Coronado High School some members of the crowd threw tortillas at Orange Glen players.

As a result, Coronado High School has been placed on probation through the end of the 2024 school year, the Islanders boys’ basketball team will not host postseason contests at the section, regional or state levels through the 2023 school year and all other teams in the Coronado High School athletic program will not host postseason contests at the section, regional or state levels until all Coronado administrators, athletic director, coaches and players complete a sportsmanship workshop which includes a component of racial/cultural sensitivity training and completion of game management training for all Coronado High School administrators and athletic directors.

“While consequences are warranted for such an egregious action as throwing tortillas at a predominantly Latino team and the sanctions below are being levied on the athletic program at Coronado High School, we must all be aware that behavior does not normally change with sanctions alone,” the CIF statement continued.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey joined Good Morning San Diego to share his reaction to Coronado High School being stripped of CIF title. “It’s an utter disappointment and frankly outrageous. “In this situation when you look at all the evidence you can conclude that there were no racially motivated acts that this was a case of unsportsmanlike behavior the team had already apologized for the unsportsmanlike behavior and acknowledged the racial sensitivities around it, said Bailey.”

Mayor Bailey also hopes an appeal will reverse the sanctions on the team, “In my opinion, these sanctions are totally unsupported by the underlining evidence and I hope Coronado School Board appeals the decision and hopefully we can get the title reinstated.”