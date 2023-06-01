Mayor Richard Bailey responds to “shipwreck” label from Lucky Duck Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation announced its Shamrock and Shipwreck awards this week. This system highlights successful efforts by local leaders fighting the homeless crisis while awarding shipwreck points to those the organization feels must improve.

One such shipwreck award was given to Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey for his stance on the state’s Homekey funding project.

Mayor Bailey joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss.