Mayor Richard Bailey says Coronado will not enforce new indoor mask order

CORONADO (KUSI) – California’s Department of Public Health has issued a guidance disguised as a mandate, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey said Saturday.

The mayor joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss California’s newly-reinstated indoor mask mandate.

Even before the mandate went into effect on Dec. 15, Mayor Bailey publicly expressed that Coronado would not be enforcing any mask mandate.

There is nothing to enforce, Bailey described.