Mayor says 2 more victims found in rubble; death toll at 18

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says two additional victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, bringing the death toll to 18.

Cava announced the information at a Tuesday evening news conference.

Levine Cava says two of the victims were children.

She says the number of residents unaccounted for now stands at 147.

Earlier Tuesday, officials confirmed that they had found four additional victims, for a total of six — the highest one-day death toll so far.