Mayor Sotelo-Solis on increased coronavirus testing and food distribution locations in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – San Diego County’s South Bay community has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

To fight the spread in the South Bay communities, National City is stepping things up with drive-up coronavirus testing facilities and food distribution centers available three times a week.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis discussed the ramped up programs on Good Morning San Diego.

Partners: US Naval Base, South Bay VW, Kitchenistas/Olivewood Gardens, EHC, Carpenters Union Local 619, MAAC, United Domestic Workers, Port of San Diego, National District PTA, National City Elementary Teachers NCETA, City of National City, Faith Based Advisory Group, ILWU Local 20 Food Distribution days Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10-1pm San Ysidro Health- Feeding America Catholic Charities- San Diego Food Bank

Registration required at https://ccdsd.org/efdn/ but no one is turned away. If there is a need come by for the emergency food pack.