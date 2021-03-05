Mayor Sotelo-Solis working to get more of the Latino population vaccinated

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – As San Diego County administers its 1,000,000th vaccine, elected leaders across the county are emphasizing the importance of getting the most vulnerable people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The Latino population had higher COVID positivity rates, and National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis is working to get them vaccinated.

Sotelo-Solis joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance