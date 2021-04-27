Mayor Steve Vaus discusses 2nd anniversary of the Poway Synagogue shooting

POWAY (KUSI) – Mayor Steve Vaus joined Good Morning San Diego to mark two years following the Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting.

The Poway synagogue shooting occurred on April 27, 2019, when a gunman armed with an AR-15 style rifle fired shots inside the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California.

The attack took place on the last day of the Jewish Passover holiday, which fell on a Shabbat. One woman was killed and three other people were injured, including the synagogue’s rabbi.

After fleeing the scene, the alleged gunman, John Timothy Earnest, phoned 9-1-1 and reported the shooting. He was apprehended in his car approximately two miles (3.2 km) from the synagogue by a San Diego police officer.

After arraignment in late 2019, Earnest was scheduled to be tried on multiple state charges in June 2020; the state announced it would seek the death penalty.

The federal government had also filed hate crime charges. The trial was originally intended to start in June 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.