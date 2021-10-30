Mayor Steve Vaus gives update on Poway and ‘Carols by Candlelight’ discount for heroes





POWAY (KUSI) – Mayor Steve Vaus has had a bustling week in his city of Poway.

The mayor himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the goings-on of Poway.

For starters, a group in Poway has filed a petition this week to recall the mayor.

Mayor Vaus also commented on SANDAG’s current per-mile tax, which would help pay for SANDAG’s $160 billion long-term regional plan, which includes enhancing public transportation in San Diego.

As the holidays approach, Mayor Vaus prepped viewers for Carols by Candlelight, which takes place Dec. 10 and 11 in Escondido.