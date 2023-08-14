Mayor Todd Gloria announces plans to enhance enforcement of illegal street vending

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After weeks of working with the members of the City Council and community to address the continued presence of illegal sidewalk vendors, Mayor Todd Gloria convened a meeting with the Gaslamp Quarter Association and other business stakeholders to lay out the City’s plan of action to tighten the Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and strengthen enforcement.

Mayor Todd Gloria issued the following statement after the meeting:

“We will not allow the brazen disregard of our City’s Sidewalk Vending Ordinance. As part of today’s meeting, I shared our plan of action for increased enforcement of the regulations, which will now include immediate impoundment of illegal food vendors’ equipment. Further, in partnership with Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, we are advancing amendments to the Sidewalk Vending Ordinance that will provide clarity around enforcement in order to address illegal vending in our beach and bay communities.”

Pete and Letty Soto, one of the legal vendors who frequently sell hot dogs outside of City Hall, discussed Gloria’s new enforcement plan with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.