Mayor Todd Gloria changes the rules to prevent Fourth of July fireworks show at La Jolla Cove

LA JOLLA COVE (KUSI) – La Jolla will not have a July Fourth fireworks display this year because backers of the idea didn’t secure all the needed permits, according to Mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego.

The La Jolla Community Fireworks Foundation didn’t have a show in 2018 or 2019 because of financial issues, or in 2020 because of coronavirus regulations. During this same time period, local activists have been working to get the fireworks show cancelled because they say it scares the seals.

As you know, there are fireworks shows up and down the coast of California, and this specific show only lasts 20 minutes.

Jack McGrory of the La Jolla Fireworks Committee, explained on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego that they applied for the permits in time, but Mayor Gloria is now forcing them to get a Coastal Development Permit (CDP), something they haven’t needed in the past.

McGrory says they shouldn’t need a CDP because the Fourth of July fireworks show is only 20 minutes, it is not a development.