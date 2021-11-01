Mayor Todd Gloria continues to ignore San Diegan’s concerns over palm tree removal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pt. Loma and Ocean Beach residents have filed lawsuits seeking temporary restraining orders against cutting down 20 palm trees that line Newport Avenue and Santa Barbara Avenue in Ocean Beach.

But the City of San Diego, under Mayor Todd Gloria’s leadership, is continuing to ignore the efforts and concerns of nearby residents who are fighting the removal of what they call “iconic” palm trees.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s press Secretary, Courtney Pittam, released the following statement:

“At the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and San Diego International Airport, the City of San Diego is planning to remove approximately 20 palm trees from two locations in Ocean Beach and Bankers Hill. The trees are located on City property. According to the FAA, during inclement weather conditions these trees may interfere with the designated flight path and potentially cause arriving planes to be diverted away from the airport. We understand the community’s concern over losing these tall palm trees, which are not native to our region. The City will prioritize working with the adjacent property owners to plant new leaf trees that will add to our urban canopy. In addition to providing shade and lowering temperatures, native trees support the City’s climate action goals of removing air pollution, reducing storm water runoff, and creating a more sustainable and resilient San Diego.”

As you can see, the statement is the same nonsense that they have said since the controversy began. Are they trying to remove them because of the airport, or is it to comply with their strict climate action goals?

What they don’t mention, is that the palm trees have been in this location since 1910, and are only now a danger to planes at the San Diego International Airport.

Residents in the neighborhood aren’t buying it, and are ready to do whatever it takes to save their beloved palm trees. A group of them filed a lawsuit in federal court, asking for a Temporary Restraining Order against the City of San Diego, which would essentially grant them extra time to fight their removal.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Ocean Beach with the latest developments in this unnecessary controversy.

