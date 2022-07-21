Mayor Todd Gloria ignores dozens of homeless people in downtown





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria was in downtown San Diego Thursday for two reasons, to kickoff Comic-Con and announce a new women’s shelter for homeless.

Gloria says te shelter will serve up to 40 women with an emphasis on those with serious medical conditions who do not require or qualify for recuperative care but who need a safe place to recover. The shelter, called Rachel’s Promise, is a collaborative effort between the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Housing Commission.

Despite being there to open the shelter, it was clear Gloria wanted to get out of their quick. Homeless San Diegans were camped outside the press conference location, right next to Gloria’s SUV.

One man called Mayor Gloria out on his inaction fixing the homeless crisis, and that interaction was caught on camera by homeless advocate Michael McConnell. McConnell then posted two more videos from the scene.

The second shows a security guard trying to clear the area of all homeless because Gloria was there. You can clearly see and hear the security guard telling them to get across the street, to which the homeless replied, “really?”

The third video shows Mayor Gloria leaving the premises as quickly as possible, not even taking a second to acknowledge the homeless people on the sidewalk. One homeless man asks, “what are you going to do about all of this?”

But Gloria ignored them all, and quickly got into his SUV to leave the area.

Gloria left in a gas guzzling SUV, despite constantly promoting what he calls a climate change crisis, as he insists San Diegans begin using transit.

Follow Michael McConnell (@HomelessnessSD) for detailed news and daily updates of San Diego’s homeless.

Mayor @toddgloria gets into it with someone about his lack of action on homelessness outside of press conference about homelessness. pic.twitter.com/wegx88nF8T — Michael McConnell (@HomelessnessSD) July 21, 2022

When it was over, @toddgloria beelined it to his waiting car while this gentleman tried to ask him a question. pic.twitter.com/arrcGwo3Ju — Michael McConnell (@HomelessnessSD) July 21, 2022