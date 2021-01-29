Mayor Todd Gloria issues executive orders, caps delivery app fees for local businesses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria issued new executive orders designed to protect businesses from devastation imposed by the pandemic.

Dan Eaton, KUSI legal analyst, elaborated on Mayor Todd Gloria’s new executive orders and his ability as Chair of the Disaster Council to act faster than traditional legislative law to protect businesses.

Of these executive orders includes a cap on delivery app fees to local businesses.

KUSI Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI News to discuss this.