Mayor Todd Gloria says San Diego’s homeless crisis is “unacceptable”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, Mayor Todd Gloria held a press conference to highlight the impacts of homeless encampments on schools.

Gloria spoke from Perkins Elementary School in Barrio Logan, where he highlighted the fact that Perkins Elementary students “are witnessing drug use, violence, sex acts, public defecation and urination, on a daily basis.”

Gloria then pointed out that this situation is not unique to Perkins Elementary, as he explained it is happening at schools across our city.

Mayor Todd Gloria said the crisis is “unacceptable,” as he said “we are not going to accept this as a normal state of affairs in San Diego.”

This is Mayor Todd Gloria’s most powerful speech against the criminal homeless population in San Diego, which has reached record highs since he took office.

Back in September of 2022, local icon Bill Walton spoke at a press conference in coordination with the Lucky Duck Foundation, where he made national headlines for calling out Gloria’s failures as Mayor of San Diego, even calling on him to resign for destroying “what once was America’s Finest City.”

RELATED STORY: Bill Walton calls on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign

Unacceptable, says the Mayor, adding it’s going to end with passage of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance. He’s at Perkins Elementary School in Barrio Logan, describing what students and parents have to see (homeless encampments: drugs, sex acts, debris) everyday to and from pic.twitter.com/A8uGIx0APH — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) May 30, 2023