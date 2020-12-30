Mayor Todd Gloria signs executive order directing stronger enforcement of health orders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has signed an executive order calling for stronger enforcement of the COVID-19 local and state public health orders.

Mayor Gloria said he directed the San Diego Police Department, and asked the City Attorney, to “pursue fines and potentially other enforcement actions against public nuisances who choose to endanger the lives of others, and blatantly and egregiously defy the provisions of state and county public health orders.”

Any restaurant that continues to operate against the state and county health orders will be fined, and any customers eating at a restaurant will be fined as well. This order is only in effect for the City of San Diego, and not the rest of San Diego County.

Gloria didn’t give any more details on the enforcement strategies, but went on to shame anyone who doesn’t completely obey the public health orders because of their “selfishness.”

“While many have sacrificed their social lives for a greater good, others have treated this with a sickening level of apathy as their neighbors died,” he said.

The executive order will take effect just before midnight on December 30th.

The executive order, which comes one day after California extended its regional stay-at-home order for the Southern California region due to surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, also suspends enforcement of parking regulations throughout the city “in an effort to encourage San Diegans to abide by the stay-at-home order.”

The city will not be enforcing parking meter violations, time limited parking, yellow commercial zones and short-term green zones. Red, white and blue parking areas will continue to be enforced, however.

