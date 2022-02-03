Mayor Todd Gloria takes questions on mandates for California students and SDPD Officers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, Mayor Todd Gloria held the first of his new monthly media briefings, where he updated the press on key topics, previewed coming initiatives, and answer questions from reporters on current local issues.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman attended the virtual briefing, and got the chance to ask Mayor Gloria about two pressing issues to San Diegans.

First, Lenderman asked Mayor Gloria to weigh in on the controversial statewide mask mandate for students at school. Lenderman acknowledged that it isn’t a direct policy from Gloria, but emphasized the fact that there have been numerous studies finding the mental health of young students is being severely compromised by these mandates, and as Mayor, parents want to hear from him. After all, he does have influence with those making the decisions to keep our children masked up.

Gloria indirectly answered the question, passing the responsibility onto the State of California. While asking, Lenderman did point out Gloria doesn’t have the authority to lift the mask mandate, but just wanted him to let the thousands of parents in San Diego who want to know whether or not he supports it.

Gloria responded saying, “we are all under the state’s guidance for masking, which is an order that goes until February 15th… the City is abiding by that, I expect the school district to do the same.” Gloria went on to urge people to get vaccinated, adding that he is “in constant communication with our school district.”

Before the presser ended, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman asked Mayor Gloria about the San Diego Police Department’s shortage of officers that has resulted from his vaccine mandate for city workers. Gloria was clearly agitated when Lenderman began asking, urging him to hurry up.

Lenderman asked Gloria about the challenges to staffing that have resulted, and if he can assure San Diegans they will be safe with the low staffed police department.

Gloria denied his vaccine mandate caused SDPD’s staffing shortage, and insisted testing positive for COVID-19 and being forced to quarantine is causing the shortage. Gloria concluded by urging everyone to “get vaccinated and get boosted.”

The full thirty minute monthly presser can be seen here.