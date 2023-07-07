Mayor Todd Gloria’s controversial Safe Sleeping site remains nearly empty since opening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is taking action on the out-of-control homeless crisis that has more than tripled since Mayor Todd Gloria took office.

The all Democrat City Council narrowly passed Councilmember Stephen Whitburn’s Safe Sleeping Ordinance, which aims to provide homeless people a place to live. Mayor Todd Gloria himself has touted the Safe Sleeping sites as major successes, as his staff attacks people online who dare criticize the setup.

The safe sleeping site features tents on a black pavement, with no shade. Temperatures on the ground have been recorded at 140 degrees, which San Diegans have pointed out to Gloria’s staff.

Director of Communications for Mayor Gloria, Rachel Laing, has been very vocal about how great the Safe Sleeping site is, insisting that the heat is bearable because “there is a breeze most of the day.”

Despite Laing’s insistence that the “conditions are far superior to the sidewalk,” the site is only sheltering 19 individuals in 13 tents. The enrollment rate to the Safe Sleeping site is growing at about three people today, further proof of the failure this site has been for Mayor Todd Gloria.

Last week, Laing confirmed on Twitter that showers were on the property of the Safe Sleeping site, but KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano reported “transportation to laundry facilities and showers” are provided, a big difference.

During a press briefing Thursday, Mayor Todd Gloria said the site, “includes a daily light breakfast and dinner, portable restrooms and hand-washing stations, several canopies for picnic style tables with seating that is both smoking and non-smoking.” Gloria did not mention showers.

To make matters worse, media is not allowed to tour the site that is being championed by Mayor Todd Gloria. Gloria’s office blames privacy concerns, but numerous media outlets have agreed to blur out any and all faces of people who may be seen there.

Laing promised evidence/pictures of the alleged showers on June 28, but none have been produced by Todd Gloria’s office.

The video of the site used in KUSI’s report (above) was provided to media by the City of San Diego.