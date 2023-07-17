Mayor Todd Gloria’s Safe Sleeping site does not have showers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is taking action on the out-of-control homeless crisis that has more than tripled since Mayor Todd Gloria took office.

The all Democrat City Council narrowly passed Councilmember Stephen Whitburn’s Safe Sleeping Ordinance, which aims to provide homeless people a place to live. Mayor Todd Gloria himself has touted the Safe Sleeping sites as major successes, as his staff attacks people online who dare criticize the setup.

The safe sleeping site features tents on a black pavement, with no shade. Temperatures on the ground have been recorded at 140 degrees, which San Diegans have pointed out to Gloria’s staff.

Director of Communications for Mayor Gloria, Rachel Laing, has been very vocal about how great the Safe Sleeping site is, insisting that the heat is bearable because “there is a breeze most of the day.”

Despite Laing’s insistence that the “conditions are far superior to the sidewalk,” the site is only sheltering 19 individuals in 13 tents. The enrollment rate to the Safe Sleeping site is growing at about three people today, further proof of the failure this site has been for Mayor Todd Gloria.

Last week, Laing confirmed on Twitter that showers were on the property of the Safe Sleeping site, but KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano reported “transportation to laundry facilities and showers” are provided, a big difference.

KUSI reached out to Deputy Communications Director for Mayor Todd Gloria, Dave Rolland, who confirmed there are NOT on-site showers at the Safe Sleeping site. Laing knowingly lied to San Diegans. Rolland did add that they are working toward onsite service.

Over a week later, the City of San Diego again confirmed to KUSI’s Teresa Sardina the facility is still shower-less.

Media is still not allowed to enter the site to tour the facilities, but KUSI’s Teresa Sardina reported on the backlash Mayor Todd Gloria is facing for the failed opening of the Safe Sleeping site he is championing.