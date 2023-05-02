Mayor Wells invites AG Rob Bonta to visit hotels in county’s voucher program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For months, the county’s hotel voucher program has relocated disproportionate numbers of San Diego homeless into El Cajon hotels and motels.

These hotels and motels bring crime and drug use to the area. Recently, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells discovered the county is running similar temporary housing programs in El Cajon with ex-felons.

Recently, Mayor Wells invited California’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta, to take a look at the programs and the impact they’re having on the city of El Cajon.

Mayor Wells joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the issue.