Mayor Wells on Biden Administration’s decision to house children at Convention Center

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Mayor of El Cajon Bill Wells is skeptical of the process by which the unaccompanied minors seeking asylum will be housed at the San Diego Convention Center.

As the border surged with migrant arrivals, the federal government made the executive decision to house the children without public hearings or a vote by San Diego City Council, Mayor Bill Wells said.