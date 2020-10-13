Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry calls out San Diego Union-Tribune for using ‘sexist language’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An unsigned editorial in the San Diego Union-Tribune about the 2020 mayoral race is raising eyebrows.

Part of the article reads, “perhaps Mayor Gloria could use a Chief of Staff like Bry.”

After seeing that, Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry is calling out the paper’s editorial board for the use of what she calls, “sexist language and troubling gender stereotypes” in its endorsement of her opponent, Assemblyman Todd Gloria.

Councilmember Barbara Bry discussed the SDUT editorial on KUSI News.