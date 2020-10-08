Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry credits her private sector experience for growing support

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry is going head-to-head with Assemblymember Todd Gloria in the 2020 mayoral race.

Both candidates are Democrats looking to fill Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s seat.

This race will be among the most watched at the local level this election season, with hot topics like AB 5, tax hikes, homelessness, transportation, and coronavirus all on the line.

Recent polls show Bry is gaining momentum and that the race has become a dead heat. Bry said it is because voters are connecting to her message that brings more local control of our policies.

Barbara Bry joined KUSI News to explain why she is the better candidate to become Mayor of San Diego.

Bry thinks her background in the private sector creating jobs is a favorable characteristic from San Diego voters perspective, especially her opposition to AB 5, which Gloria co-authored.

Furthermore, Bry continues to point out that Gloria has never worked in the private sector. Bry believes his lack of experience in the private sector should be concerning to San Diegans who are looking for an economic recovery.