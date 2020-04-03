Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry details campaign priorities as she prepares to face Todd Gloria in the November election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The final canvass of results from the March 3 mayoral primary election, released today by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, confirms that Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria have qualified for the November 3 mayoral run-off election.

Bry’s campaign supplied KUSI with the following quotes ahead of her phone interview with KUSI.

“I appreciate the support I received from San Diego voters and the opportunity they gave me to compete in the November run-off for Mayor of San Diego,” said Bry.

“Our City faces unprecedented challenges over the next several years. City government has a structural deficit of over $80 million despite years of significant revenue growth, along with an employee pension obligation that has grown by at least $15 million this fiscal year, with further increases expected in the years to come. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, there has also been a dramatic decline in the City’s TOT and sales tax revenues,” she said.

“Now, more than ever, our City needs competent, experienced, forward-looking executive leadership. I’m the only candidate for mayor with real-world executive experience in building skilled teams of professionals able to respond to a dynamic and rapidly-changing environment,” she said. “Equally important, I’m not beholden to special interests who have a vested interest in preserving the status quo at City Hall,” she said.

“Our City’s challenge over the next several years will be to deliver basic city services more efficiently, with more accountability to taxpayers. My background and experience is as a problem-solver, not a politician, and I believe that’s what San Diego voters want in order to navigate the uncertain times ahead,” she said.