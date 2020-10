Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry on Special Interest money

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 Mayoral race is shaping up to be amongst the most-watched on the San Diego ballot this election season.

City Councilmember Barbara Bry is going head-to-head against Assemblymember Todd Gloria.

On Good Morning San Diego mayoral candidate Barbara Bry discussed all the special interest money from unions that has poured into the mayoral race flooding the airways with attack ads.