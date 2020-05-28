Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry says SDSU and city officials have reached an agreement on SDSU West initiative





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2018, San Diego voters voted to pass the SDSU West initiative to expand facilities in Mission Valley.

Throughout the process, there’s been extensive negotiations and delays. Each day the deal gets put on hold, San Diego taxpayers foot the bill of about $1 million per day to maintain the Mission Valley stadium site.

San Diego City Councilwoman and Mayoral Candidate, Barbara Bry, joined us with an update on the negotiations between SDSU and City officials.