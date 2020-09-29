Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry shares priorities for San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego candidate for mayor Barbara Bry joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her campaign to become the next Mayor of San Diego.

Council President Pro Tem, Barbara Bry, highlighted the issues she and her opponent, Todd Gloria, disagree on, even though both candidates are Democrats.

Some of Bry’s priorities include “developing new employment centers that will put good jobs closer to where many San Diegans live and where we already have public transit.”