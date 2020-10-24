Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry to lead caravan of volunteers through Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barbara Bry and a team of volunteers and guest speakers will participate in a second “Solutions. Not empty promises” caravan in City Council District 3, on Saturday morning starting at 10:30 am downtown.

The event features a number of guest speakers, locally made donuts, and car decorations.

The mayoral candidate and her supporters will cruise through Bankers Hill, Hillcrest, North Park and Balboa Park, bringing her message and vision for economic equity to neighbors and neighborhoods along the route.

Council President Pro Tem, Barbara Bry, also highlighted the issues she and her opponent, Todd Gloria, disagree on, even though both candidates are Democrats.