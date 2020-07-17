Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria announces results from state audit on San Diego Air Pollution Control District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As smoke from the USS Bonhomme Richard filled the air around San Diego for several days, many became concerned about air quality.

A state audit, requested by California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria, has found the San Diego Air Pollution Control District is failing to protect the public from air pollution.

Gloria requested the audit prior to the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard.

Gloria joined KUSI News to discuss why he called the audit, what areas of San Diego are being hit the hardest by air pollution, and what he believes we should do to fix it.