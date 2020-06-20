Mayors across San Diego County to take part in prayer event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nine San Diego County mayors, including San Diego’s Kevin Faulconer, are expected to attend streetside events Saturday morning at 10 locations where they will pray for “healing and restoration.”

The event, with 3,000 people promised, focuses on both the coronavirus pandemic and racial division “that has threatened to tear our city apart,” according to organizers.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said in a statement: “We must use the power of prayer to achieve the true promises of our country. On June 20, let’s come together and pray for God to heal this land, for unity among all people, for justice in our community and wisdom for our elected representatives.”

Two county supervisors — Jim Desmond and Dianne Jacob — also will join some 101 local pastors on 10 city borders from 9 to 10 a.m.

Participating mayors also include La Mesa’s Mark Arapostathis, Coronado’s Richard Bailey, Carlsbad’s Matt Hall, San Marcos’ Rebecca Jones, Escondido’s Paul McNamara, Lemon Grove’s Racquel Vasquez and El Cajon’s Bill Wells.

Supervisor Jacob said: “We are all so fortunate to live in a county like San Diego. Let’s rise up and pray so that it can continue to be one of the greatest counties in America.”

Participants were being encouraged to abide by CDC and state guidelines, including wearing a face covering and keeping 6 feet apart.

“People can also participate from their home,” organizers said.

LOCATIONS:

NORTH: San Marcos – Intersection of W. San Marcos Blvd & S. Rancho Santa Fe Dr.

NORTH: Oceanside – Intersection of El Camino Real & Fire Mountain Dr

INLAND: Carmel Mountain Ranch – Intersection of Carmel Mountain Rd & Rancho Carmel Dr

SAN DIEGO: Intersection of University Ave & College Ave

DOWNTOWN: Waterfront Park – 1600 Pacific Coast Highway, San Diego 92101

WEST: Playa Pacifica Park Mission Bay – 1093 E. Mission Bay Dr, San Diego 92109

SOUTH: Chula Vista City Hall & Friendship Park – Intersection of 4th Ave & F St.

EAST (SAN CARLOS): Intersection of Lake Murray Blvd & Navajo Rd.

EAST (SANTEE): Intersection of Mast Blvd & Carlton Hills Blvd

SOUTHEAST: Intersection of Euclid Ave & Imperial Ave

More information was available at wepraysandiego.com.

“For those interested in following guided prayer audio, downloadable versions will be available on the website and by texting WEPRAY to 52525,” organizers said.

Meanwhile, the 12 Roman Catholic dioceses have released a video that depicts a “virtual” Stations of the Cross to “illustrate the sin of racism and to pray for individuals and society work to overcome it,” said the California Catholic Conference, which says it represents about 11 million Catholics.

Each of the 14 stations was taped at a location across the state with deep racial meaning, including a former KKK headquarters in San Diego (starting about 25 minutes into the 40-minute video).

San Diego Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan leads the conference’s ad hoc committee on racism, and coordinated creation of the video.

The video marked the fifth anniversary of the killings of nine black parishioners by a white gunman at Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC, and the Juneteenth holiday, celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

“People today suffer unjustly simply because of the color of their skin or their national origin,” says Bishop Robert McElroy, leader of the Diocese of San Diego and president of the California Catholic Conference. “Let us acknowledge the sin of racism and work to combat it in our social structures, our institutions and our hearts.”