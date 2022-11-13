Mayweather vs Deji Live Stream – Here’s Where to Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji (Free) Online Boxing Tonight

Floyd Mayweather is set for another high profile exhibition match this weekend in Dubai, as ‘TBE’ (The Best Ever) takes on Deji Olatunji. — here’s how to live stream the Mayweather vs. Deji online for free.Mayweather Promotions and Misfits Boxing will have their next event on Sunday, November 13. The Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates will host this event. While it will be an exhibition, the main event of the night will see Floyd Mayweather taking on Deji.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 13

Sunday, November 13 Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Venue: Coca-Cola Arena

Boxing fans are excited to see Mayweather Jr. in action once again. It all started in 2018 when Mayweather rivaled kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan. Mayweather again came into the news due to his fight against YouTube star Logan Paul. He is rivaling another YouTuber – Deji, this Sunday.

Fighter history

Mayweather wrapped up his professional boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record. He had 27 knockouts in his career and now competes in exhibition matches against social media personalities as well as other retired boxers. He defeated Mikuru Asakura in the second round of their September 2022 exhibition match.

Deji is the younger brother of British YouTube sensation KSI. He enters with a 1-3-1 record, although all of them have been exhibition matches. His lone victory was a third-round knockout against Yousef Saleh Erakat in August 2022.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji Date, Time, Location

The event will start at 2 p.m. ET and the main event featuring both stars should take place around 5 p.m. ET. The final timing may depend on the lengths of earlier fights. Let’s have a look at Mayweather vs. Deji fight card. It also carries Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba fight.

Mayweather vs Deji: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a professional record of 50 wins, 0 losses and 0 draws. In addition, he has had 4 exhibition fights in recent years, 2 without a decision and 2 won by KO. In the case of British youtuber Deji, as an amateur he had three fights and lost them all. Although as a professional he has 1 fight and it was a victory.

How to Live Stream Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji Online

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Deji from abroad

If you’re abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here’s how to get started.

How to watch or live stream Mayweather vs Deji in the US

This exhibition boxing fight between Mayweather and Deji that will take place today, November 13 at 1:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States.

How to Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji in the UK and Australia

Mayweather vs. Deji is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, which costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

How to Stream Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji Live in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. Mayweather vs. Deji main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji Fight Card

Here’s the official line-up for Saturday’s action in Dubai:

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba

Delfine Persoon vs Ikram Kerwat

Bobby Fish vs Boateng Pempreh

J’Hon Ingram vs Koji Tanaka

Jadier Herrera vs Franklin Manzanilla

Harley Benn vs Faizan Anwar

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji free stream online

