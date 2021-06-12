MCAS Miramar explains source of mysterious San Diego ‘boom’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A boom resounded throughout San Diego County on June 8 at 8:18 p.m. PST, shaking some homes and prompting many residents to visit the United States Geological Survey‘s website for an earthquake update, which yielded no geological quakes in the area.

The boom mystified many on social media as well, causing #SanDiegoBoom to trend on Twitter, even eliciting a Tweet from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Then, some San Diegans pointed to Camp Pendleton, which had previously announced that the military base was scheduled to conduct live-fire training from June 5 to June 11.

With no confirmations, the mystery continued.

One June 12, the Office of Communication from the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar released a statement entitled “San Diego Noise Event – 8 June, 2021.”

The statement reads, “While MCAS Miramar cannot account for every sound event that occurs within the area, in this case the cause is possibly due to aircraft training occurring in the W-291 range, approximately 30 miles southwest of San Diego over the Pacific Ocean.”

The statement goes on to describe that two units left MCAS Miramar and engaged in simulated air-to-air combat training.

Essentially, the aircraft caused a sonic boom to occur, MCAS Miramar wrote, adding that factors such as temperature and humidity can cause atmospheric conditions that allows for sound waves to travel further.

MCAS Miramar detailed the laws and regulations regarding supersonic flight over land, which the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted since the mid-1970s.

The letter explained that over the Pacific Ocean and at that distance, supersonic speed is within all FAA statues and military regulations.

MCAS Miramar is fortunately located within one flight’s distance of 67% of the military airspace in the U.S. “…and ranges like W-29 are vitally important to the training of our combat aviators.”

Such practice has been occurring for over 24 years at the Miramar base, the statement distinguished.