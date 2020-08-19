MCAS Miramar helping to ease power burden for SGD&E duirng heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – MCAS Miramar officials said the base is powering up 3/4th of its back up generators to help power the station and relieve SDG&E of some of the power burden.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of renewables: solar, natural gas- that we tap into to offset our power draw,” said Captain Matthew Gregory.

A record-breaking heat wave continues Wednesday in San Diego County’s inland areas, but temperatures are expected to cool slightly this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.