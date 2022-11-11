McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county.

McCann has been deputy mayor thrice in a row. While Campa-Najjar is from Chula Vista, many view him as an outsider to the city’s political scene.

McCann leans more heavily to the right, while Ammar is a full-blue Democrat. Both have much to offer the city, or so they claim.

In early projections and premature counts, McCann maintained a lead against Campa-Najjar. However, much can change through the course of a count.

Chula Vista is San Diego County’s second largest constituency and will soon be a central business district following upcoming construction on the bay region.