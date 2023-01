McCarthy makes concessions in attempt to win Speakership





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has now lost 11 rounds of voting for Speaker of the House.

This level of uncertainty hasn’t impacted a speaker vote to this extent in 160 years.

