McDonald’s Donates breakfast to nurses and health care staff at St. Paul’s Senior Services





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Continuing its commitment to recognize the efforts of first responders, San Diego County McDonald’s is providing a warm breakfast to nurses and health care staff at three St. Paul’s Senior Services facilities to honor their hard work in protecting our most vulnerable population.

McDonald’s will donate breakfast items including hotcakes, Egg McMuffins, parfaits and coffee to the nurses, health care staff and administrators who are coming off the night shift or starting their day at St. Paul’s Villa. Donations will also be made to the organization’s St. Paul’s Manor community and the St. Paul’s John A. McColl Family Health Center in Bankers Hill. The donations are an extension of Southern California McDonald’s free breakfast for first responders offer, launched last week, to help support those who are working around the clock to keep our communities safe.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was at St. Paul’s Villa in Bankers Hill getting more details.