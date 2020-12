Meadowbrook retirement community in Escondido receives COVID-19 vaccine

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – As health leaders warn of a potentially more contagious strain of the virus spreading throughout the county, steps are still being taken to vaccinate as many eligible healthcare workers and long-term care residents as they can.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live in Escondido at Meadowbrook Retirement Community where they received and began administering the COVID-19 vaccine.