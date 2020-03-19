Meals on Wheels continues to help those in need amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For over 3,000 seniors in San Diego County who aren’t able to put meals on their table or make it to the store, local non-profit Meals on Wheels is here to help.

They have been serving every community in America to address senior hunger and isolation.

Their goal is to reduce food-insecurity, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food is fresh and prepared every single day at the Meals on Wheels facility, providing seniors and disabled veterans with a meal for every day of the week.