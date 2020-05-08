Meals on Wheels fundraiser is a virtual party





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seniors who have been advised to stay at home during this pandemic are turning to organizations like Meals on Wheels.

The non-profit that delivers meals to seniors is holding a fundraising gala on Friday night, but this year, there’s a big difference – the party is online.

The benefit will be inside a production studio in Vista, and guests will be able to participate in the gala through an online platform.

Because of the pandemic and California’s Stay-at-Home order, Meals on Wheels had to cancel plans for a June gala for 500 to 600 people.

Emcee Clint Bell said the virtual gala will entertain, while encouraging people to donate to the 60-year-old organization that provides meals to home bound seniors and disabled veterans.

The kitchens where the meals are prepared are busier than ever, as a result of the pandemic. In the last 30 days, more than 500 seniors have signed up as new clients. In the last few months, the organization has increased its meals from a daily average of 1,200 to 2,000.

Those attending Friday’s online gala will see a live auction, an opera singing chef and special appearances by film and tv stars such as celebrity Chef Giada de Laurentis.

Meals on Wheels says its fundraising target is more than $300,000.

To register for tomorrow night’s gala which begins at 6 pm, you can visit the website, meals-on-wheels.org.