Meals on Wheels makes special delivery for 96-year-old WWII Veteran

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Meals on Wheels made a special delivery to a World War II veteran in San Marcos.

The organization paid a visit to Raymond Gonzalez to thank him for his years of sacrifice to our country.

Mr. Gonzalez, who turns 97 next month, served the 104th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during the second World War.