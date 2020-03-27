Meals on Wheels needs help during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Meals on Wheels San Diego is looking for more volunteers during the coronavirus crisis. The non-profit said they’ve processed 368 volunteer applications and still have 431 to go.

As of Wednesday, March 25th Meals on Wheels said they had signed up 232 new senior clients in March and are seeing no slowing down of requests for service.

Meals on Wheels is also looking for donations such as hand sanitizer, masks for our volunteers delivering meals and shelf-stable goods. The donations will help Meals on Wheels defray these costs and other upcoming costs.

They estimate needing to spend an additional and unbudgeted $100,000 in March alone due to the pandemic.

Development Director, Amie Brown, talked to Good Morning San Diego about the need for more volunteers.